Chicago shooting: 2 teens shot, killed on same day in Englewood, Near West Side, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two 14-year-old boys were shot and killed in two separate incidents in Chicago Wednesday.One happened on the West Side and the other on the South Side.Police have not arrested anyone in either of the shootings. Both teens were standing outside when they were shot.One of those shootings took place near the 1400-block of West 73rd Street in Englewood around 8:30 p.m.The 14-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when police said someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots.Police said the victim was shot in the head and died shortly after at Comer Children's Hospital.He has not yet been publicly identified.It was a similar story around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon near the 2200-block of West Adams Street on the Near West Side.Police said 14-year-oldwas on the street when he was shot in the abdomen by an unknown suspect.Ivy was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died from his injuries.More information is expected when Police Superintendent David Brown holds a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday.