Armored truck robbery Chicago: 2 charged in deadly ambush, 2 more homicides: CPD

Antwon Montgomery, Deandre Jennings also charged in murder of 2 other suspects in 'brazen crime spree,' CPD says
By , and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police announced first-degree murder charges Wednesday against two men in the shooting death of an armored truck guard and the wounding of her partner in West Chatham Monday morning.

Antwon Montgomery, 19, and Deandre Jennings, 20, are also charged in a double homicide later that same day in what CPD Supt. David Brown said was a "brazen crime spree."

Police said it all began Monday morning when four individuals ambushed three security guards while they were moving an ATM in West Chatham just after 10:20 a.m. in the 200-block of W. 83rd Street.

Police said four armed male suspects approached the guards and demanded cash. A female armored truck guard was shot six times, and her partner was shot twice.

Family identified the woman as 47-year-old Lashonda Hearts, and said she'd sustained grave injuries to her heart. Hearts' 46-year-old partner is still recovering from his injuries after he was critically wounded, but has been released from the hospital.

The four armed individuals, who were wearing all black with masks, drove away eastbound on 83rd Street, police said.

They left empty-handed, but police said the vehicle was captured on surveillance video and private security video a short time later entering a strip mall in the 6700-block of S. Stony Island.

Police said Montgomery entered a Boost Mobile store around 11 a.m. and announced a robbery while brandishing two guns. The clerk complied, and he left with cash and several pre-packaged cell phones.

It was there, police said, where the men turned on each other.

Around 11:30 a.m., police said they responded to a report of a traffic accident and shots fired in the 8700-block of S. Saginaw.

Police found the suspects' vehicle crashed into several parked cars and a tree. Both the driver and front passenger were found shot to death, with cell phones littering the ground outside the vehicle.

"There's no honor among thieves," Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said. "And after the robberies and murder, they got into an altercation with each other and two are deceased and two are charged"

Police credited a 911 caller who reported seeing two men running into a home on the same block. A SWAT team was called and police took the suspects into custody after they surrendered to police.

"We at the Chicago Police Department have a clear message for these individuals," Brown said. "Commit these crimes and you will be held responsible."

Area Two Detective Commander Joel Howard praised residents of the neighborhood for helping them piece together the puzzle of a bizarre, violent and deadly crime spree.

"This is the perfect example of how, when a community comes together, they have trust with the police department, we can bring cases like this to an end like you're seeing now," he said.

