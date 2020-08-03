child shot

Cabrini Green shooting: Suspect in custody after boy, 9, killed on Near North Side

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting of a 9-year-old boy in Chicago's Cabrini Green neighborhood Friday night.

The child was identified as Janari Andre Ricks, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said at around 6 p.m. in the 900-block of North Cambridge Avenue, a shooter approached the victim and several other people outside and opened fire in their direction. Police said the boy was playing in a parking lot not far from his home at the time of the shooting.

The boy was struck multiple times, including in the chest. The first responding officers performed CPR until the Chicago Fire Department arrived. The boy was then taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At a press conference Monday morning, police said a suspect is in custody and charges are expected in the next day or two.

33 shot, 9 fatally in weekend violence

"I want to extend my deepest, deepest condolences to Janari's family and assure them and the entire city that bringing this little boy's killer to justice is the top priority of the Chicago Police Department," Superintendent David Brown said at a press conference Monday morning.

Police thanked the community for assistance in identifying the suspect.
