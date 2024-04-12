Community raises money for woman shot in Uptown while walking dog: 'It could happen to anybody'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old woman was shot while walking her dog in the Uptown neighborhood Tuesday morning is speaking out.

Kathy Canjura has worked at Edgewater Tacos for three years. Her medical expenses are piling after she was shot earlier this week.

Her boss and loyal patrons are now doing what they can to help.

It was a busy night Thursday at Edgewater Tacos on Broadway. Owner Patricia Guerrero was manning orders alone, since she's down one employee after the near tragedy.

"She's my right arm, and right now, I'm functioning at 50%. I need her to come back," Guerrero said.

Her worker and family-friend, Canjura, is now at home, recovering from a gunshot wound to her left upper thigh.

The 21-year-old was shot Tuesday morning in the Uptown neighborhood while walking her 9-month-old red nose pit bull mix, Milo.

Police said someone in a silver SUV fired shots before getting away.

Over the phone, Canjura told ABC7 she was an innocent bystander.

"She just remembers her dog acting funny," Guerrero said. "And, while she was trying to kind of see what's wrong with him, an SUV just slowed down, rolled their window down, and just shot two bullets and one hit her."

Support for the injured Truman College student has been pouring in at her job to help raise money for her road to recovery.

"It could happen to anybody, which is a shame. And, this is someone's daughter, right? This is someone's sister," patron George Sperekas said.

Police are still searching for the person who shot Canjura.

