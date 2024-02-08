Driver killed in Irving Park shooting, crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man died after a shooting and crash in the Irving Park neighborhood on the North Side Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The 21-year-old victim was driving in the 4300-block of West Montrose Avenue at about 3:38 a.m. when a white Jeep began to follow him, police said.

Someone inside the Jeep fired shots at the victim, hitting him in the back of the head, police said. The victim then crashed into multiple vehicles and hit a tree in the 3900-block of North Whipple Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

