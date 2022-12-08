WATCH LIVE

15-year-old shot while driving in Brighton Park crashes a few blocks away, CPD says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Thursday, December 8, 2022 12:15AM
Chopper7 was over the scene where police say a 15-year-old boy who was shot while driving crashed into another car on Chicago's Southwest Side Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen was shot while driving and crashed into another car on Chicago's Southwest Side Wednesday afternoon.

The 15-year-old was shot in the 2700-block of W. Pope John Paul II Blvd around 3:30 p.m., police said, before losing control of his vehicle and crashing a few blocks away on California Avenue near 42nd Street.

Police said the gunshots were fired from a red-colored sedan that drove alongside the victim's vehicle.

The teen was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. Police did not say if anyone in the other vehicle was injured.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

