Chicago police: Boy, 16, shot inside Humboldt Park home; 1 in custody

Chicago police said a 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded while inside his home in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded while inside his home in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred in the 4200-block of West Walton Street at about 2:06 a.m., police said.

The victim was in his bedroom when police said a family member shot at him.

The victim was shot in the chest and left arm and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

An 18-year-old man is in custody and a weapon was recovered, police said. Area Four detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood