attempted robbery

Gun goes off during Blue Line attempted robbery near Pulaski, Chicago police say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Gun goes off during Blue Line attempted robbery: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A gun went off inside a CTA Blue Line train early Wednesday morning during an attempted robbery, Chicago police said.

A male suspect pulled out a gun and tried to rob another male passenger on a Blue Line train about 2:30 a.m., as the train was in the 500-block of South Pulaski Road in Garfield Park, according to CPD.

The victim fought off the man with the gun, and a shot went off and hit the train car window, police said.

RELATED: Chicago police officers involved in Grand Red Line station shooting recommended for firing

Police arrived on the nearest train platform and found the victim, who identified the suspect, as he was trying to walk away, CPD said.

The suspect was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered.

No one was hurt in the incident, and nothing was stolen.

At 3:05 a.m., the CTA said trains were stopped due to police activity.



Trains resumed with delays about an hour later.



Charges are pending, as Area Four detectives investigate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogarfield parkchicago shootingattempted robberychicago crimerobberygun violenceshootingchicago violencectaarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY
2 charged in South Shore robbery that killed Urban Prep football star
Man shot by security guard during attempted robbery: Chicago police
Uber driver shot, killed in Cicero ID'd as father of 3
VIDEO: Gunmen attack armored truck in South Africa
TOP STORIES
Loop high-rise fire breaks out at Citibank, Cook County building: CFD
La Porte family grieves 4 who died in NC tubing accident; 1 still missing
Mother of 2 dies after Humboldt Park shooting that killed boyfriend
Where is R Kelly now? Singer moves to Brooklyn jail from Chicago
3 shot, 1 fatally, in Wentworth Gardens shooting
Frontier Airlines making passengers pay 'COVID Recovery' surcharge
8 common tornado myths debunked
Show More
Russia fires warning shots to deter UK warship in Black Sea
Biden anti-crime effort takes on law-breaking gun dealers
Renaming Lake Shore Drive? Council to vote on possible name change
Tracy Butler returns to the set!
Chicago Weather: Morning showers Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News