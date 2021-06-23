Gun goes off during Blue Line attempted robbery near Pulaski, Chicago police say

[Minor Delays] Forest Park-bound Blue Line trains are standing at Pulaski due to police activity. Crews working to restore service. — cta (@cta) June 23, 2021

[Significant Delays] Forest Park-bound Blue Line trains are running w/residual delays following earlier police activity at Pulaski. Service is resuming, allow extra time. — cta (@cta) June 23, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A gun went off inside a CTA Blue Line train early Wednesday morning during an attempted robbery, Chicago police said.A male suspect pulled out a gun and tried to rob another male passenger on a Blue Line train about 2:30 a.m., as the train was in the 500-block of South Pulaski Road in Garfield Park, according to CPD.The victim fought off the man with the gun, and a shot went off and hit the train car window, police said.Police arrived on the nearest train platform and found the victim, who identified the suspect, as he was trying to walk away, CPD said.The suspect was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered.No one was hurt in the incident, and nothing was stolen.At 3:05 a.m., the CTA said trains were stopped due to police activity.Trains resumed with delays about an hour later.Charges are pending, as Area Four detectives investigate.