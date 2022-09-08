Chicago shooting on Red Line train injures 1; CTA service rerouted between Fullerton, 35th

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said one person is seriously injured after a shooting on a CTA Red Line train Wednesday evening.

CFD officials said the shooting happened on the Red Line but did not provide any further details about what transpired. They said one person was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

CTA also have not officially commented on the shooting but said Red Line trains are running but not stopping at Cermak-Chinatown "due to police activity" and are being rerouted to the elevated lines between Fullerton and 35th.

Chicago police have not yet commented on this incident.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com and ABC7 Eyewitness News for updates.