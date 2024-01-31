Group to offer reward in deadly Englewood shooting of food delivery driver

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group is expected to offer a monetary reward later Wednesday for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the killing of that food delivery driver in Englewood Monday night.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said he spoke to the victim's son who said his father was a chef at See Thru Chinese Kitchen, but wanted to help with deliveries because of how busy the restaurant was.

Sixteenth Ward Alderwoman Stephanie Coleman said the 53-year-old man was lured to the 5700-block of South Sangamon Street around 6:30 p.m. in an attempted carjacking when the victim was shot.

Police said the driver was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

"His father was a chef, worked all his life, so they're very distraught and upset. Mainly because he didn't have a chance to retire," Holmes said.

Monday's shooting comes as CPD recently issued an alert after multiple food delivery and ride share drivers were targeted on the Near West Side.

The news conference to announce the reward is set for noon near Chinatown.

