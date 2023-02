The dog was shot around 9:49 p.m. Wednesday inside a gated area in the 6800 block of South Prairie in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after a security dog was found shot to death on the city's South Side.

The dog was shot around 9:49 p.m. Wednesday inside a gated area in the 6800 block of South Prairie in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are not clear.

Right now, no one is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood