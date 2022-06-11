5 injured, 1 critically, in Gresham drive-by shooting on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were injured, one critically, Saturday in a drive-by shooting on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.
The victims were standing in an alley in the 8600-block of S. Damen Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood around 3:20 p.m. when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone inside began shooting at the group.
A 39-year-old man was shot in the left leg, a 24-year-old man was also shot in the left leg and foot, and a 42-year-old man and a fourth man of unknown age sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body. All four were transported to Christ Hospital in varying conditions, according to police.
A fifth person was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital, CPD said.
Police did not release a description of the vehicle.
Area Two Detectives are investigating.
