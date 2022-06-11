5 injured, 1 critically, in Gresham drive-by shooting on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were injured, one critically, Saturday in a drive-by shooting on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.The victims were standing in an alley in the 8600-block of S. Damen Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood around 3:20 p.m. when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone inside began shooting at the group.A 39-year-old man was shot in the left leg, a 24-year-old man was also shot in the left leg and foot, and a 42-year-old man and a fourth man of unknown age sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body. All four were transported to Christ Hospital in varying conditions, according to police.A fifth person was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital, CPD said.Police did not release a description of the vehicle.Area Two Detectives are investigating.