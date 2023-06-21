Man charged in retired firefighter's shooting death during Chicago carjacking attempt pleads guilty

One of the men charged in the death of CFD Lt. Dwain Williams, who was killed in a shooting in Chicago, pleaded guilty, court records show.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the men charged in the shooting death of a retired Chicago firefighter in December 2020 pleaded guilty Tuesday to an amended count of aggravated battery in the incident, court records show.

Dwain Johnson pleaded guilty to aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, will provide sworn statements against his co-defendants and will cooperate with future investigations, according to court records.

The count on which Johnson pleaded guilty carries a minimum mandatory term of six years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.

Closing arguments were ongoing Wednesday morning for Jaylen Saulsberry and Devin Barron, who were also charged in Chicago Fire Lt. Dwain Williams' murder.

Prosecutors have said Barron and Saulsberry tried to carjack Williams outside of a popcorn shop in the Morgan Park neighborhood in 2020.

He took out his own gun to defend himself when he was shot and killed.

Williams, 65, spent 28 years with the Chicago Fire Department and later worked at the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications, specializing in coordinating the city's surveillance cameras.

