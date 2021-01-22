chicago shooting

4th suspect charged in murder of retired Chicago firefighter during Morgan Park attempted carjacking

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old man is the fourth person charged with murder in the shooting death of retired Chicago Fire Lt. Dwain Williams outside of a popcorn shop in Morgan Park earlier last month.

Jaleyn Saulsberry, 19, is charged with one count of first degree murder and three counts of issuance of warrant. Saulsberry was initially arrested on a different warrant in Pennsylvania and held on a $2 million murder warrant.

He was extradited to Chicago and is due in bond court Friday morning.

Brown did not immediately identify the individual.

Devin Barron, 20, of Lynwood, Dwain Johnson, 18, and a 15-year-old boy who has not been identified by name have also been charged in the shooting.

WATCH: Raw surveillance video of attempted carjacking, shooting


Chicago police released this surveillance video of the attempted carjacking and shootout that killled retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams in Morgan Park.



Williams, a beloved retired CFD lieutenant, was walking out of a popcorn shop in Morgan Park at 117th Street and Western Avenue on Dec. 3. Surveillance video captured the shooting exchange with Williams and the group trying to approach him. Williams was hit and later died.

Mayor Lightfoot, Chicago police discuss charges in firefighter's death


Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown speak after a teenager was charged in the shooting of a retired firefighter in Morgan Park.



Williams, 65, spent 28 years with the Chicago Fire Department and later worked at OEMC specializing in coordinating the city's surveillance cameras.
