1 injured, 1 killed in East Garfield Park shooting: Chicago fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men in a vehicle were shot before crashing on Chicago's West Side Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

Three men were in the vehicle about 10:15 a.m. near North Kedzie Avenue and West Fulton Boulevard when an unknown vehicle approached, and suspects inside began to fire shots, CPD said.

The victims then drove north and crashed in the 300-block of North Kedzie.

The suspects drove away, according to police.

A 28-year-old man was taken in critical condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital, and a 40-year-old man was pronounced deceased when emergency crews arrived.

SEE ALSO: Off-duty Chicago firefighter wounded in Bronzeville shooting

A 56-year-old man was not shot, but was taken to Stroger Hospital for observation due to the crash, police said.

Chicago fire officials initially said three people were shot in the incident.

No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood