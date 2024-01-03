Chicago firefighter to appear in court, charged in apparent road rage shooting in Andersonville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago firefighter is expected in court Wednesday after he was charged with shooting a man in the face in an apparent road rage incident in Andersonville.

Chicago police said Omotayo Kassim, 34, shot a man in the face on New Year's Eve. Sources say Kassim is a CFD firefighter.

The 35-year-old victim was in a Jeep in the 1600-block of West Foster Avenue at about 7:55 p.m. Sunday when police said he tried to make a U-turn near Paulina Street. That's when the firefighter allegedly got out of a vehicle and fired shots at him.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition after being shot in the face, police said. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

Kassim has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, among other charges, Chicago police said on Tuesday.

Surveillance video taken minutes before the shooting shows the victim's black Jeep being pursued by the shooter's white Tahoe, as both vehicles turn from Foster onto Clark Street, hitting a vehicle stopped at the light in the process.

