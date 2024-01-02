Edgewater shooting: Chicago firefighter accused of shooting man in face amid apparent road rage

A CFD firefighter is accused in a Chicago shooting that left a man shot in the face in an apparent road rage incident on Foster in Edgewater.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago firefighter is accused of shooting a man in the face in an apparent road rage incident on New Year's Eve in Edgewater, sources said Tuesday.

The 35-year-old victim was in a Jeep in the 1600-block of West Foster Avenue at about 7:55 p.m. Sunday when police said he tried to make a U-turn. That's when the firefighter allegedly got out of a Chevrolet Tahoe and fired shots at him.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition after being shot in the face, police said.

The firefighter is being questioned by Area Three detectives, and could be charged soon, sources said.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

