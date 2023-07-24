A Chicago shooting left a man injured on West Strong Street in Forest Glen Saturday afternoon, CPD said.

Forest Glen shooting: 1 charged after man shot, critically injured on NW Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 49-year-old Chicago man has been charged after a 64-year-old man was shot and critically wounded on the city's Northwest Side Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Benjamin Ardelean was charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm in connection with the incident, CPD said Sunday.

Chicago police officers arrested Ardelean about 12:40 p.m. Saturday in the 4000-block of West Strong Street after being identified as the person who, minutes earlier, shot and critically injured a 64-year-old man in the 4800-block of West Strong Street in the Forest Glen Neighborhood, CPD said.

Police previously said the shooting occurred after an argument, and the 64 year old was shot in the chest.

The injured man was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition.

Area Five detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ardelean is due in bond court Monday.



