Chicago shooting: Girl, 8, killed by stray bullet mourned by Little Village community, school

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A community continues to mourn an eight-year-old girl killed in a shooting Saturday in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.Melissa Ortega, 8, was a third-grader at Zapata Academy. Family said she had just arrived in Chicago from Mexico back in August, trying to live out the American Dream.But Saturday afternoon, she was shot in the head by a sray bullet as she walked with her mother near 26th Street and Pulaski Road.A 26-year-old man, who police said was the intended target in the shooting, was also shot in the back and taken to the hospital in critical condition.A memorial for the 8-year-old continues to grows as strangers stop by with candles and flowers.A large gathering where she was killed spilled out into the street Sunday afternoon.Detectives worked alongside activists handing out flyers, in the hopes of finding the person responsible for the little girl's death."This child that was killed. Her life did matter. She had a life. Her family wanted to give her a better life," said Elizabeth Ramirez, with Families Seeking Justice.Her school, the Zapata Academy, released a statement about Melissa saying in part, "Our thoughts are with her family during this difficult time. This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for the entire school, especially our students."Little Village resident Congressman Jesús "Chuy" García (IL- 04) said, "I am outraged and heartbroken that yet another young child's life was cut short -- a senseless, heartbreaking casualty of the gun violence that plagues our Little Village community. Melissa Ortega could have been any of my grandchildren and instead of living out her dreams, she was struck down by a stray bullet. I feel her parents' pain and anger. How many children must we lose before we change course," said Little Village resident Congressman Jesús "Chuy" García (IL- 04).On Twitter, Mayor Lori Lightfoot encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to come forward."We cannot let fear cause us to lose our humanity," Lightfoot said. "Please come forward so that Melissa's family will know that there is justice for her."Lightfoot reminded people of the anonymous tip line. Still, she warned Chicagoans against fighting violence with violence."There may be a temptation by some to take matters into their own hands to avenge Melissa's murder," Lightfoot said. "Do not compound one tragedy with a series of others. In this time of grief, promote peace, not more violence."Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown also issued a statement on Twitter encouraging people to report any information they may have about the deadly shooting."Fear and violence, guns and gangs have no place in this city, and it will take all of us working together to stop it," Brown said. "If you have any information about this senseless crime, please call our anonymous tip line: 833-408-0069. Eligible tips can receive a reward of up to $15,000."The Chicago Teachers Union released a statement on her death saying, "Tonight, our union mourns the loss of another student from one of our school communities. This suffering is becoming all too familiar for many of Chicago's children and families, who our educators nurture and support every day," the statement said. "The Chicago Teachers Union sends its love to Melissa's family and the Zapata Academy community, and wish them peace and healing from this heartbreaking tragedy."