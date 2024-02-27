Chicago shooting: 4 shot, 3 critically injured in Greater Grand Crossing, police spokesperson says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were shot on the city's South Side on Monday evening, a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said.
The shooting happened in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood near East 71st Street and South State Street just before 5:45 p.m., the CPD spokesperson said.
Three people are in critical condition.
Two victims were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and another was taken to Christ Hospital.
A fourth victim, who is in good condition, was taken to St. Bernard Hospital.
Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.
