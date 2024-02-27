WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: 4 shot, 3 critically injured in Greater Grand Crossing, police spokesperson says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, February 27, 2024 12:27AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were shot on the city's South Side on Monday evening, a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said.

The shooting happened in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood near East 71st Street and South State Street just before 5:45 p.m., the CPD spokesperson said.

Three people are in critical condition.

Two victims were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and another was taken to Christ Hospital.

A fourth victim, who is in good condition, was taken to St. Bernard Hospital.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

