Father shot, killed on way to buy lottery ticket in Greater Grand Crossing, family says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A family has identified a man who was shot and killed on the South Side as an innocent bystander on his way to buy a lottery ticket.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on 71st and State streets.

Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found two men, who had been shot, on the ground.

A 59-year-old man, shot in the abdomen, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, the family identified him as Simon Brown.

Brown's daughter said her father was on his way to buy a lottery ticket for her mother, when he got caught in the crossfire.

A 49-year-old man, who had been standing at a nearby ATM, was shot in the head. He was taken to the same hospital in grave condition.

One of the gunman was found nearby with a gunshot wound to the leg.

A second gunman who allegedly exchanged fire with the first gunman, was taken into custody, according to authorities.

The gunmen's identities have not been released.

Chicago police Area One detectives are investigating.

