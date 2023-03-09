Rideshare passenger injured in Gresham shooting: Chicago police

A Chicago shooting left a rideshare passenger injured on Halsted Street in the city's Gresham neighborhood, CPD said.

Chicago violence: Someone in another car fired shots at the rideshare vehicle, CPD said

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 27-year-old rideshare passenger was shot on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The man was traveling north in a vehicle just before 11 p.m. in the 8100-block of South Halsted Street in the city's Gresham neighborhood when someone in a white sedan fired shots, CPD said.

RELATED: Teen boy shot, critically injured in South Chicago: CPD

The man was shot in the legs, and taken to St. Bernard Hospital. He was later transferred to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, CPD said.

No one was in custody Thursday morning, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood