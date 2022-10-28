Humboldt Park shooting: $15K reward offered after boy, 7, killed by stray bullet in home

A reward is being offered after Chicago police said a shooting left a seven-year-old boy inside his Humboldt Park home killed by a stray bullet

Second grader Akeem Briscoe was shot in the stomach by a stray bullet Wednesday night as he was inside his Humboldt Park home washing his hands and getting ready for bed.

Police said that stray bullet pierced a window of the boy's home after gunfire erupted in the alley in the 2600-block of West Potomac Avenue.

Police said a family member told them the boy was in the bathroom when a bullet came through the window and struck him. Police said they do not believe anyone inside the residence was an intended target of the shooting.

Akeem was shot in front of his mother and two siblings.

"A seven-year-old boy...man, he didn't get a chance to live life yet, you know," Terribia Misters, Akeem's uncle, said "He's got brothers, sisters and just buried his dad Saturday."

Family said Akeem's father died from a medical condition.

"They're honest people that work hard and want to make a better lives for them and everything, and to have this is just absolutely heartbreaking," said family friend Charles Wu.

The family is pleading with the public to help police find out who did this, as people have been coming by the house to start a memorial.

"If you got a soul or something inside your body, turn yourself in, man. He was loved by a lot of people, so that should tell you something," Misters said.

A reward of up to $15,000 has been offered for information in the case. Investigators are working the case which has drawn the attention of the mayor.

"This didn't happen in a vacuum," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "There are people out there right now that within the sound of my voice who know exactly what happened. You must come forward."

Newberry Math and Science Academy's principal said this loss is sure to raise a lot of emotions and questions for the entire school. School officials said grief counselors will be available Friday.

CPS' crisis management unit is coordinating support for students and staff.

According to ABC7 Chicago data, 298 children have been shot, 41 fatally, so far this year.