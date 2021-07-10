Arrest made in Chicago shooting that killed 2 amid Puerto Rican Day festivities, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An arrest was made in the recent Humboldt Park ambush murders caught on video, where a man and woman were dragged from their car and executed on the street, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said Saturday.Yasmin Perez and Gyovanni Arzuaga died together during a brazen attack last month.Perez and Arzuaga were gunned down June 19 amid Puerto Rican Day festivities in Humboldt Park. Arzuaga, 24, died that night and Perez, 25, June 22.Police have said the couple were driving in the 3200-block of West Division when they were involved in a minor crash and were ambushed.Several people beat Perez and then shot her, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said at the time. When Arzuaga came to her aid, he was shot by a second person "almost execution style," Deenihan addedVideo shows the couple lying in the street next to their car as the attackers ran off.Anthony Lorenzi was arrested Friday morning in San Diego in connection with Arzuaga's death, Brown said during a press conference Saturday.Lorenzi has previous felony convictions, including burglary and unlawful use of a weapon, Brown said.A motive for the double fatal shooting is not yet clear, Deenihan said.Chicago police still have other people of interest in the crime, he added.