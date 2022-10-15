University of Chicago student shot in Hyde Park

Chicago police say the 20-year-old University of Chicago student is expected to be okay but the violent encounter does have some students reminding themselves to be vigilant.

Residents on 65th Place said they heard two gunshots ten saw a body laying in the street, just a few moments before first responders arrived.

Hkeem and Holly DuPart said they were home when they heard gunshots ring out just before 10:30 Wednesday night on 65th Place and South Stony Island Avenue in Hyde Park.

"I looked out the window and I saw someone laying there," they said.

The shooting happened during an attempted armed robbery, police said. CPD said he was struck by gunfire in the groin. Two suspects fled the scene.

"I was like that is incredibly unfortunate and I can't imagine what I would do if it was myself or one of my friends," said graduate student Michael Gates. "You do have to downplay it a little bit just for your own sanity."

ABC7 spoke with three UChicago graduate students who all said they feel fairly safe on-campus despite the gunfire that rang out just a few blocks away.

"I feel a bit more safe when you see emergency call buttons. People do patrol. You'll see cop cars and university police patrol, so I feel fairly safe," said graduate student Jun Yi Kok.

University leaders, including the dean of students and the associate vice president for safety and security, sent a note to students the day after the shooting, writing in part, "University staff are in contact with the student and their family and will ensure that they have access to the support services and resources they need."

"I think generally it just brought to mind that I need to prioritize my own sense of safety when it comes to getting home late at night or walking around in the dark," said Arahi Fletcher, graduate student.

This week's shooting comes nearly one year after Dennis Zheng, a recent graduate of UChicago was gunned down on 54th Street.

Police said the suspect shot him in the chest and he died at the hospital.

Police say they do not have any suspects in custody following Wednesday's shooting but are asking anyone with information to call police.

UChicago leaders also sent some tips to help its students stay safe on and off-campus.

They encourage students to walk in groups, to be aware of their surroundings, and to make sure they are not distracted by cell phones or headphones.