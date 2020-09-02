chicago shooting

Man fatally shot, crashes vehicle while driving on I-57 on South Side, Illinois State Police says

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night while driving on Interstate 57 on the South Side, Illinois State Police said.

According to ISP, around 9:55 p.m. the man was driving north on I-57 when someone in another vehicle opened fire between Halsted Street and the junction with Interstate 94.

The victim was struck by gunfire and crashed his vehicle, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released any further victim information at this time.

No one is in custody and no other injuries have been reported.

Northbound traffic was diverted at 111th Street as police continued the investigation. All lanes have now been reopened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoexpressway shootingchicago shootingfatal shootingillinois state policehighways
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Teen VOYCE activist accidentally shot by friend
Chicago man charged with murder in shooting death of teen activist
FBI-Chicago warns gang cabal may be targeting police officers
Man fatally shot at Lumes Pancake House ID'd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL Region 4 COVID-19 restrictions take effect as state reports 1,492 new cases
CFD rescues residents of West Woodlawn building during extra-alarm blaze
1 in custody after stolen car crashes into CFD truck on NW Side
What to do if you want to opt out of the payroll tax deferral
Car stolen in South Shore with 4-year-old in back seat: police
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, warm Wednesday
2 new tropical storms continue record setting hurricane season
Show More
Operation Legend targets ex-cons with guns
VIDEO: Bears search for food inside Lake Tahoe convenience store
Target's car seat trade-in program to start this month
Trump's Kenosha visit draws hundreds of demonstrators downtown
Jacob Blake's family holds day of service as Trump visits Kenosha
More TOP STORIES News