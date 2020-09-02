Man fatally shot, crashes vehicle while driving on I-57 on South Side, Illinois State Police says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night while driving on Interstate 57 on the South Side, Illinois State Police said.According to ISP, around 9:55 p.m. the man was driving north on I-57 when someone in another vehicle opened fire between Halsted Street and the junction with Interstate 94.The victim was struck by gunfire and crashed his vehicle, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released any further victim information at this time.No one is in custody and no other injuries have been reported.Northbound traffic was diverted at 111th Street as police continued the investigation. All lanes have now been reopened.