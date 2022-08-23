Chicago shooting in Brainerd injures 3, 1 critically, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were injured, one critically, in a shooting on the South Side Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

According to police, the shooting took place in the 9200-block of South Halsted Street in the city's Brainerd neighborhood.

Chicago police said that two men in their 30s were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center. Police said one is in critical condition and the other's condition has stabilized.

Police said that a woman in her 30s was also shot and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center and where her condition stabilized. CPD have not yet released the names of or further details about the victims.

Police do not have a suspect in custody and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story, check back for more updates.