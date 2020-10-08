chicago shooting

10-year-old girl injured in South Chicago shooting in Russell Square Park, CPD says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 10-year-old girl was shot on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night, police confirmed.

Chicago police said the girl was shot in Russel Square Park in the city's South Chicago neighborhood.

Police said the girl was in the park with a group of friends when a male who was known to the group approached them and fired shots.

The girl was struck in the back, fire officials said. The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Two detectives is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth chicagochicago shootingchicago violencechild shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Boy, 9, killed after accidentally shooting himself in head in Austin: CPD
Loop shooting damages State Street business' window: CPD
Slain Urban Prep student Rashad Verner remembered
Urban Prep senior killed in shooting family calls 'tragic accident'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fact Check: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence debate
Pence, Harris spar vigorously over COVID-19 in VP debate
Boy, 9, killed after accidentally shooting himself in head in Austin: CPD
Loop shooting damages State Street business' window: CPD
Workers stuck in limbo as Trump whiplashes on 2nd stimulus
Chicago march aims to center women organizers, victims in fight for justice
In VP debate, plexiglass an extra participant on the stage
Show More
'The Right Stuff' Disney Plus series revisits historic Mercury 7 flight
Half of eligible IL voters cast ballots in previous elections: data analysis
IL reports 2,630 new coronavirus cases, 42 deaths
Ruby Tuesday, hit by COVID closures, files for bankruptcy
Trump casts his infection as 'blessing' in fight against COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News