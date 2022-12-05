3 teens injured after concealed carry license holder opens fire at would-be robbers: Chicago police

Lawndale shooting took place on Arthington Street; 2 teens shot, 1 injured in crash

There was a Chicago shooting early Monday morning after a concealed carry license holder opened fire at would-be robbers in Lawndale, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three teenagers were injured on the West Side early Monday morning when a concealed carry license holder opened fire on would-be robbers, Chicago police said.

A 56-year-old man was in his vehicle in the 4700-block of West Arthington Street in Lawndale just before 6 a.m., when a vehicle with three male teenagers approached, CPD said.

One of the teens got out of the vehicle, pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his belongings, police said.

A struggle ensued before the victim, a FOID and CCL holder, pulled out his weapon and fired several rounds, according to CPD.

The suspect vehicle tried to drive away, but crashed nearby.

RELATED: Chicago police: Man injured in shooting, attempted carjacking in Clearing East

The 15- to 18-year-old driver of that vehicle was shot in the head, and taken to Mt. Sinai hospital in critical condition.

A second teen about the same age was found several blocks away with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was taken to Stroger hospital in serious condition.

A third teen, who was in the backseat of the suspect vehicle, suffered a broken leg in the crash, and was taken to a local hospital in fair condition, police said.

The man was not hurt.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood