3rd suspect in retired CFD lieutenant's shooting death sentenced to 65 years in prison

Jaylen Saulsberry has been sentenced to prison in the deadly Morgan Park shooting of retired Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Dwain Williams.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three suspects charged in the death of a retired Chicago firefighter are now headed to prison.

Jaylen Saulsberry was sentenced to 65 years on Thursday.

He and his co-defendants were convicted after being seen on surveillance video, which captured the 2020 shooting that killed CFD Lieutenant Dwain Williams.

It started as an attempted carjacking of the lieutenant, who was leaving a shop in Morgan Park.

Devin Barron was sentenced to 60 years and Dwain Johnson was sentenced 30 years as part of plea deal in exchange for his testimony.

