Chicago violence: Kim Foxx to give update after charges rejected in deadly Austin shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx will speak at a news conference Tuesday amid growing criticism of the way her office handled a case involving a deadly shooting on Chicago's West Side.The news conference is expected to address concerns of public safety in Chicago and the need to build community trust in the criminal justice system.The announcement comes amid criticism of Foxx's office for after the decision by prosecutors to reject charges in a deadly gang-related shooting in the Austin neighborhood last week. That shooting left one shooter dead and two of the suspects wounded and stemmed from an internal dispute between two gang factions, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.Video from city pod cameras shows what police say is two people pulling up and opening fire at an Austin home. Three people were arrested but all were released without being charged.The Cook County State's Attorney's Office explained that prosecutors had "determined that the evidence was insufficient to meet our burden of proof to approve felony charges," a state's attorney's office spokeswoman said, adding that police officials agreed with the decision.But a police report framed the state's attorney's office's decision to decline charges in a different light: "Mutual combatants was cited as the reason for the rejection." Mutual combat is a legal term used to define a fight or struggle that two parties willingly engage in.Mayor Lori Lightfoot and some West Side aldermen called on Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx to reverse her decision on the case."If they do not feel like the criminal justice system is going to hold them accountable, we're going to see a level of brazenness that will send the city into chaos and we cannot let that happen," the mayor said Monday.Foxx said there was not enough evidence to support felony charges, and police said the people arrested refused to tell them anything. But Lightfoot, herself a former prosecutor, believes there's evidence to make a case."I think that there's evidence there. We've got videotape, we have a marked squad of uniformed officers who were on the scene observing it," she said. "At a bare minimum, the individuals who initiated the firefight must be prosecuted.""I think it goes beyond frustration, I'm furious about it," said 29th Ward Alderman Chris Taliaferro, who oversees the ward where the shooting took place.The Cook County State's Attorney's Office released a statement in response to the mayor's calls, saying:Last week, Cook County prosecutors came under fire after making a similar argument after a teenager was stabbed to death during a fight in suburban Schaumburg. The family of the victim, 18-year-old Manuel Porties Jr., later told WGN that prosecutors specifically said they weren't charging the 17-year-old suspect with murder because the fatal fight amounted to mutual combat.