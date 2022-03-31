Lakeview shooting: Woman, 72, shot in leg while walking on sidewalk on North Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 72-year-old woman walking in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood was shot Thursday, according to police.
The woman was walking on the sidewalk in the 3100-block of North Broadway when she heard shots and felt pain, police said.
She sustained a gunshot wound to the upper thigh and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.
On Sunday, a man was shot and killed in a Wrigleyville alley, about a mile away. Hermilo Beltran, 47, was on his way to a second job that evening when he was robbed and shot in the 3400 block of North Clark Street, police said.
Police reported no arrests in either shooting.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
The Sun-Times Media Report contributed to this post.
