5 people injured in shooting in Little Village, Chicago police say

The shooting happened at 3:38 a.m. at 30th Street & St. Louis Avenue on the Southwest Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were shot after an argument in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 3:38 a.m. at West 30th Street & St. Louis Avenue on the Southwest Side.

Ages of the victims range from 22 to 53 years old, most were taken to the hospital.

Police said the shooter was an unknown man. So far nobody is in custody.

This is a developing story, this story will be updated when more information becomes available.