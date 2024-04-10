DeKalb man charged in Logan Square shooting that critically injured woman during robbery spree: CPD

DeKalb man Renard McGee has been charged in a Chicago shooting that injured a woman during a robbery spree in the Logan Square area, CPD said.

DeKalb man Renard McGee has been charged in a Chicago shooting that injured a woman during a robbery spree in the Logan Square area, CPD said.

DeKalb man Renard McGee has been charged in a Chicago shooting that injured a woman during a robbery spree in the Logan Square area, CPD said.

DeKalb man Renard McGee has been charged in a Chicago shooting that injured a woman during a robbery spree in the Logan Square area, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 18-year-old DeKalb man has been charged in connection with a robbery spree last month that left a woman critically injured, Chicago police said Wednesday.

Renard McGee has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking with a firearm, aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon and aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon, CPD said.

McGee was arrested Tuesday in Chicago.

Police said he was one of the suspects who, on March 16, shot and critically injured a 39-year-old woman while trying to take her vehicle in the 2900-block of North Ridgeway Avenue in the city's Logan Square neighborhood.

He also allegedly stole a vehicle from a 20-year-old man in the 3700-block of West George nearby that same day.

Chicago police said the incidents were part of a larger armed robbery spree that week, consisting of 14 robberies in two days.

McGee is due in court Wednesday.