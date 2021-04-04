Chicago shooting on Lower Wacker Drive leaves teen in critical condition, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 18-year-old male is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday morning on Lower Wacker Drive near Lake Street, according to Chicago police.The teen, who was the driver, and his girlfriend were followed by several unknown vehicles. Drivers of the unknown vehicles shot at the victim's car and striking him in the neck.The teen was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital from West Wacker Drive and West Randolph Street, Chicago Fire Department officials said.Area Three Detectives are still investigating the shooting. No suspects are in custody.No other details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.