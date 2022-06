CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found fatally shot in a South Chicago alley Friday morning on the Far South Side, according to police.The victim, an unidentified man believed to be between 20- to 30-years-old, was discovered unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back of the head in the 8000-block of South Houston Avenue around 5:40 a.m., CPD said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation. No one is in custody at this time. Area Two detectives are investigating.