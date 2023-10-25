A Chicago shooting at a gas station on East 100th Street and South Michigan Avenue left a man dead, the police department said.

Chicago shooting: Teen boy charged in man's shooting death at Roseland gas station, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy has been charged after a man was shot to death at a Roseland gas station last month, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened at East 100th Street and South Michigan Avenue just after 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 15.

A 29-year-old man was near the entrance when he was shot in the abdomen. The victim was transported to Christ Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested in Washington Park in connection with the shooting on Tuesday.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

