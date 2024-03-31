WATCH LIVE

Man shot, killed while driving on in Gresham neighborhood, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, March 31, 2024 3:21PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed while driving on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened Saturday around 4:28 a.m. on the 8200-block of South Ashland Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood.

After the 32-year-old man shot, his vehicle struck a parked semi-truck, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Nobody is in custody and CPD Area 2 detectives are investigating.

