6 injured, 4 minors in mass shooting in Austin neighborhood on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people were injured, many of them children, after a mass shooting in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side, according to Chicago police.The shooting took place late Saturday night, Chicago police said. Investigators said the victims were attending a party in the 5000 block of West Ohio. They were standing on the street with a group of people when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and individuals in the vehicle opened fire.A 12-year-old girl was shot in the hand. Two girls, 13 and 14, were struck in the lower back. A 15-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the head and gunshot wound to the lower back.All the girls were taken to area hospitals and are in fair condition. Another victim, a 19-year-old woman, is recovering after being shot in the back.The sixth victim, a 25-year-old male, walked into a hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound to the lower back. He was treated and released.No one is in custody as police continue to investigate.In another shooting, an 8-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the left leg, Chicago police said. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday morning on West 83rd Street in the Gresham neighborhood. The child was riding in a vehicle with a 28-year-old male, who was shot in the back when they were fired on by an individual in a black SUV.There have been at least 47 people wounded and at least five people dead due to shootings this weekend.