1 dead, 3 injured in Morgan Park shooting, Chicago fire officials say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said three people were injured and one person was killed in a shooting Friday night in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened in a home in the 11600-block of West Vincennes Avenue, fire department spokesman Larry Langford said.

Chicago fire officials said a 32-year-old was killed. Three others were taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition; a 27-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy and a 30-year-old whose gender has not been released .

Further details about the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.

A large police presence was apparent around the scene of the shooting Friday night.

No further information about the victims has been released.

It was not known if anyone is currently in custody. Chicago police have not yet commented on the shooting.
