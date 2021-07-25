$10K reward to find gunman in Belmont Cragin drive-by shooting that killed National Guardsman

The Carvajal family walked through the northwest side neighborhood near the same spot 19-year-old Chrys Carvajal was fatally shot.
"It was very emotional," said Carvajal's sister Jennifer Ramirez. "We would have never thought that we would be walking down the streets of our neighborhoods asking for justice for my brother. It was really hard."
Carvajal had just completed basic training and was back home in Chicago when he was gunned down over the July 4th holiday weekend.
His case has not yet been solved.
"Not just justice, but peace in Chicago," Ramirez said. "We do not want this to continue. We want the streets to be safe in Chicago."
His family and friends are offering a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in his case.
Chrys Carvajal was a National Guard soldier.— Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) July 5, 2021
The 19 year-old shot to death when he stepped outside of a party on the NW side.
His family is asking anyone with information to come forward.
"We are just hoping that someone is willing to speak up," Ramirez said.
Just this weekend, at least 30 people have been shot in Chicago. This follows a series of mass shootings that left several wounded and a 15-year-old boy dead.
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown also joined a march on the city's west side Saturday, marking his second in just two days.
The marches aim to bring attention to the rise in gun violence and the number of children who have been shot in the city. That number sitting at a jaw-dropping 200 kids so far this year.
"Put down the gun. Today. Today. Forgive your conflicts," Brown said.
Families, like the Carvajals, are pushing for answers and arrests in their cases.
"I know that is the main reason why people do not speak up nowadays, because they are afraid. That is why we are letting you know, just to reach out anonymously," Ramirez said.
Together, they are ready to do the work in the community to find the gunman who took their loved ones' life and fled.
"We need justice for Chrys. Chrys, he did not deserve this," said his mom Lourdes Lara. "Please, do not be afraid."
The video featured is from a previous report.