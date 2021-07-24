chicago shooting

2 teens shot, 1 killed, in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

Over 200 children shot in Chicago shootings so far this year
By
Englewood shooting kills 1 teen, seriously hurts another: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teenagers were shot in Englewood early Saturday morning; one later died, according to Chicago police.

Over 200 children 17 and under have been shot in Chicago this year, CPD data show.

A 17-year-old was killed and a 15-year-old was seriously hurt in an Englewood shooting Saturday, adding to that count.

Chicago police said about 1:15 a.m. in the 6800-block of South Peoria Street, the 15- and 17-year-old boys were in a home's backyard when gunfire erupted.

Both teens were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, with the 17-year-old shot in the chest and the 15-year-old shot in the abdomen.

RELATED: 8 shot in Old Town drive-by, marking Chicago's 3rd mass shooting in 6-hour span, CPD says

According to investigators, the 17-year-old was eventually pronounced dead.

One neighbor was speaking out overnight.

"Our young teenagers need more support for mental health. They need more love. They need more guidance, and we have to have things in place to help them so they can not be interested in all the guns and all this retaliation," Sharon Crawford Tucker said.

No one was in custody later Saturday morning, as Area One detectives investigate.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown participated in a peace walk Friday night in North Lawndale amid a surge in shootings in the city. He plans to join in the Austin "Keep Peace in the Streets Prayer March" Saturday morning, as well.

