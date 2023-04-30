Two Chicago shootings injured two children in just two hours, the police department said.

Chicago shooting: 3-year-old boy dies after shot at Calumet Heights home last week, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A toddler has died after he was shot inside a South Side home last weekend, officials said.

The shooting happened in the Calumet Heights neighborhood's 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue at about 3:40 p.m. last Saturday, April 22, police said. A 3-year-old boy was struck in the face by gunfire.

The victim was transported to Jackson Park Hospital, and then transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition. Family members said the boy was undergoing surgery last Saturday.

The child was pronounced dead one week later on Saturday, April 29, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office said. His identity has not yet been released.

Neighbors said many seniors live in the area where the shooting happened, but they said the neighborhood is changing, and some are now worried about their safety.

"I have a young son that's 19," said Dawn, a Calumet Heights resident. "I won't let him come over here, because, at night, we hear the shooting off 87th street all the time. So, it's changing. It's unfortunate."

As police searched for suspects in the shooting, neighbors were left frustrated over the violence impacting young victims.

"The only way we're gonna put a stop to this gun violence, we have to start reaching out giving up the information, who you know who you saw. Or, who you might've known came in, and shot these children and discharged these weapons," said community activist Andrew Holmes.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

