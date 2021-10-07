chicago shooting

At least 3 hurt, including two teen boys, in Near North Side shooting, Chicago police say

DuSable Lake Shore Drive shooting injures man, 20, minutes later
By Maher Kawash
At least 3 hurt, including teen boys, in Near North Side shooting: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least three people were hurt, including two teens, in a shooting on Chicago's Near North Side early Thursday morning, CPD said.

Two 15-year-old boys, who were standing on the sidewalk in the 900-block of North Orleans Street about 2:15 a.m. were injured when someone in a Red Dodge Charger shot at a gray sedan, Chicago police said.

One of them suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and the other to the leg and foot. Both were initially reported in fair condition and transported by the CFD to Lurie Children's Hospital.

The third victim, a 38-year-old male rideshare driver, was shot in the hand while sitting in his parked Toyota Prius waiting to pick up passengers. He drove to Lotus Avenue and Orleans where the CFD responded and transported him to Northwestern, where he is in fair condition.

Chicago police remained on the scene about 5 a.m., still working to figure out what exactly happened.

RELATED: Toni Preckwinkle's security detail targeted by carjackers, shots fired in Hyde Park

Shattered glass was visible on several buildings nearby.

"I heard a lot of shots, dozens of shots, woke me up, I got out of bed. It just sounded like an automatic weapon to me," one neighbor said.

Another shooting nearby on Lake Shore Drive near Balbo Drive happened around the same time as the Near North one. A 20-year-old man was in critical condition after that incident, and was taken to Northwestern Hospital.

Police have not said if the two shootings are connected, and police believe the three victims shot were not the intended targets.

No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

