WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Near North Side shooting: Man shot, critically injured while driving, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, December 11, 2023 8:35PM
Man shot, critically injured while driving on Near North Side: CPD
EMBED <>More Videos

A man driving on North Orleans Street was critically injured in a Chicago shooting on the Near North Side Monday, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 42-year-old man was shot and critically injured Monday morning while driving on Chicago's Near North Side, Chicago police said.

The man was driving in the 800-block of North Orleans Street just after 11:35 a.m. when a gray vehicle with two male suspects approached, CPD said. One of the suspects got out of the vehicle and opened fire at the man's vehicle, according to police.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The suspects drove away.

No other injuries were reported, and no one is in custody.

RELATED: Chicago shooting: Man found shot to death inside car in South Loop, police say

Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW