Near North Side shooting: Man shot, critically injured while driving, Chicago police say

A man driving on North Orleans Street was critically injured in a Chicago shooting on the Near North Side Monday, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 42-year-old man was shot and critically injured Monday morning while driving on Chicago's Near North Side, Chicago police said.

The man was driving in the 800-block of North Orleans Street just after 11:35 a.m. when a gray vehicle with two male suspects approached, CPD said. One of the suspects got out of the vehicle and opened fire at the man's vehicle, according to police.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The suspects drove away.

No other injuries were reported, and no one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

