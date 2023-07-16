WATCH LIVE

Bicyclist shot on Near North Side, Chicago police say

Sunday, July 16, 2023 5:39PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a bicyclist was injured in a shooting on the Near North Side early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the 600 block of West Scott Street just before 12:15 a.m. Sunday. They found a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his thigh and arm.

The victim told officers he heard gunshots and felt pain as he was riding his bike. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

No one is currently in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating, CPD said.

