Driver critically injured in North Lawndale shooting; Chicago police squad car also hit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 34-year-old man was critically injured, and a squad car was hit by a stray bullet Wednesday night on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.

The man was driving in the 1600-block of South California Avenue in North Lawndale just before midnight, when shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, CPD said.

The man was shot in the abdomen, and drove himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital. A bullet also hit an unoccupied squad car, police said.

The man remains in critical condition, according to CPD.

No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

