Chicago shooting: 4 shot in Homan Square, fire officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, November 30, 2023 4:44AM
Four people were shot in the city's Homan Square neighborhood Wednesday night, Chicago fire officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were shot in the city's Homan Square neighborhood Wednesday night, Chicago fire officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department said the shooting happened in the 3600-block of West Flournoy Street around 9 p.m.

A 30-year-old man shot and in grave condition. A 24-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman were shot and in serious condition. All three were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, CFD said.

A 21-year-old woman self-transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, according to fire officials.

Chicago police have not yet commented on the shooting. No further details have been released. It was not clear if anyone was in custody.

