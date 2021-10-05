1 killed in apparent North Side shootout, crash, Chicago police say

A male victim was a passenger in a vehicle near the 2400-block of West Cuyler Avenue in North Center just after 10:50 p.m. when someone in a Dodge sedan shot at the vehicle, Chicago police said.
As the victim's vehicle traveled east on Irving Park Road, it crashed in the 4000-block of North Ashland Avenue near Lakeview.
The driver fled on foot, and the victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, with a gunshot wound to the head, CPD said.
He later died, officials said.
It appeared the two cars were exchanging gunfire, police said. A weapon was found in the victim's vehicle.
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run nearby early Sunday morning, after a reported shooting near Irving Park Road and Damen Avenue.
There is no one in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.