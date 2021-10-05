1 killed in apparent North Side shootout, crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person has died after an apparent shootout Monday night between two cars on the North Side.A male victim was a passenger in a vehicle near the 2400-block of West Cuyler Avenue in North Center just after 10:50 p.m. when someone in a Dodge sedan shot at the vehicle, Chicago police said.As the victim's vehicle traveled east on Irving Park Road, it crashed in the 4000-block of North Ashland Avenue near Lakeview.The driver fled on foot, and the victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, with a gunshot wound to the head, CPD said.He later died, officials said.It appeared the two cars were exchanging gunfire, police said. A weapon was found in the victim's vehicle.A woman was killed in anearby early Sunday morning, after a reported shooting near Irving Park Road and Damen Avenue.There is no one in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.