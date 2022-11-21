Chicago police: 15-year-old girl, man, killed in Austin shooting; 3rd victim wounded

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fifteen-year-old girl and a 44-year-old man were killed and another person injured in a shooting in the Austin neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 11:40 p.m. in the 5800-block of West Augusta Boulevard, police said.

The victims were standing on the sidewalk with several others when a male gunman approached on foot and fired shots at the group, police said.

The girl was pronounced dead after being transported to Stroger Hospital with a wound to the head, police said. The 44-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital with a wound to the chest and pronounced dead.

A 39-year-old man drove himself to West Suburban Medical Center, where he is in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.